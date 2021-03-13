API3 Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00008787 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $74.83 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00448840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00060823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00081413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00509954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011842 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

