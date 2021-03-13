Apollo Currency Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $45.06 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00229676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.00 or 0.02241083 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

