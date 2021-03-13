Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report $486.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,498,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

