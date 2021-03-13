Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Short Interest Update

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APVS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Applied Visual Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

