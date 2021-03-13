Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Up 119.1% in February

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 11th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of AQMS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
