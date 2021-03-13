Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Up 119.1% in February

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the February 11th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AQMS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.