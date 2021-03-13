Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

