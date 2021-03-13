ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.47 Million

Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post sales of $804.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $823.60 million and the lowest is $786.00 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

