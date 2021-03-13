ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

