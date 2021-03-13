ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of AMSIY opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
