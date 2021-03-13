Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

