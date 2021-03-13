Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Up 84.5% in February

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the February 11th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

