Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,911 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $144.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

