Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

