Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE ACRE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

