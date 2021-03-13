Argent Trust Co Sells 3,721 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $3,139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.