Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $26.25 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
