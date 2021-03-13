Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $26.25 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

