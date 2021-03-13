Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $348.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $72,744.06 and $348.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.28 or 0.03110546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00366266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.75 or 0.00974759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00388386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.00350831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00252225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

