Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,238 shares of company stock valued at $17,750,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

