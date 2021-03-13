Associated Banc Corp Acquires 2,797 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.