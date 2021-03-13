Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

