Associated Banc Corp Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

