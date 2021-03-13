Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Associated Banc worth $38,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,326 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

