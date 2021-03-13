Associated Banc Corp Purchases 17,531 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

