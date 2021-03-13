Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

