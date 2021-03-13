Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,028 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $104.63 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $104.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

