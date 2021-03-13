Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,670 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,000 shares of company stock worth $48,697,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

