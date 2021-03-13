Associated Banc Corp Sells 6,134 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

