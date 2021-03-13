Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Assurant worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

