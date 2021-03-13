AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AZN stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.