At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.43% of At Home Group worth $64,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 203.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 265,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,948,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 181,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,666 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

