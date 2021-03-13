Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Athenex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,541. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

