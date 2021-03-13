Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.56% of Athenex worth $67,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

