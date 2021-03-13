Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.79 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $18.99 million and $48,587.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

