Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 49.3% in February

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.45 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
