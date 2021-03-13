AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report sales of $42.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.01 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $172.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.95 billion to $174.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $172.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.07 billion to $176.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $29.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

