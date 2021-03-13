Audius Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.74 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $136.74 million and $43.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00062561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00079393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00530026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

