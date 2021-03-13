Aurora Trading Up 35.3% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00024972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,891,053,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars.

