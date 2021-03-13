Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $2,912.93 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $2,912.93 or 0.04758117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00048276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.52 or 0.00654222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025106 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.