Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261,826 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $107,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

