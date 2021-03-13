Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 105.3% in February

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

AUTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

