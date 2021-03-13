Autonio Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $16.61 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.00445617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00061518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00089382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00513730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011451 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,244,902 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.