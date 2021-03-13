AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Decreased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,342.77.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,256.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,181.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

