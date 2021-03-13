Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $94.54 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

