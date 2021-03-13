Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock worth $5,656,772. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.