Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neogen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $89.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.