Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,418 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.35% of VirnetX worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VHC opened at $6.43 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

