Aviva PLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock worth $42,703,943. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

