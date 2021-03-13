Aviva PLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,989 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,528,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

