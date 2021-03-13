Aviva PLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,436 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of -0.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

