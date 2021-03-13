Aviva PLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $190.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

