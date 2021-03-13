Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

